Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.80. 3,355,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

