HP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 196% compared to the average volume of 9,565 call options.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

