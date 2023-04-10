Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRNNF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Up 3.1 %

HRNNF stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. Hydro One has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $29.49.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.