IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,354 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 462,991 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $144,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %

IDACORP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.87. 18,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

