ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 4.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. 1,032,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,316,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 149.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

