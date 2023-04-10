Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

