Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 2.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of KAPR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.17. 55,494 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

