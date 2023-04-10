Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys 4,858 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $90,698.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,402,356 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,986.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,932. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

