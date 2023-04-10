Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $2,235,465.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $159.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

