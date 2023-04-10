Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells $504,900.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPRX opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

