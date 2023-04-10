Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Sells 12,221 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,987. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

