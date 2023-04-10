Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells 86,596 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

