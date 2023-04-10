Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $22,711.32 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $22,711.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Danny Abajian sold 353 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $6,728.18.

On Monday, March 6th, Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 51,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Sunrun by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 159,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

