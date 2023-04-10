Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 11,070 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $498,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,322.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.11. 418,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,033. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Intapp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.