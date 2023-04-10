Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 100,394 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 89,125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 98,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

