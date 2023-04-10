Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 100,394 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
