International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several analysts have commented on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $74,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,794. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 429,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $37.95 on Monday. International Seaways has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.08%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

