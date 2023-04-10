Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00017619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $21.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,411,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,271,459 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

