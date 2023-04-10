Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $5.16 or 0.00017713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $27.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00060841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,420,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,280,428 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

