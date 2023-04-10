Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF makes up about 2.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 3.07% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. 1,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,673. The stock has a market cap of $320.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $83.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

