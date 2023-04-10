Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $314.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,039,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,913,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

