Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2023 – Commerce Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $61.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Commerce Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Commerce Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Commerce Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2023 – Commerce Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2023 – Commerce Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2023 – Commerce Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,826. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

