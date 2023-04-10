Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,167 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 1,820 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,739.09%.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.