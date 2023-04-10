Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,167 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 1,820 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $52.02. 152,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,739.09%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

