Investors Buy Large Volume of Desktop Metal Put Options (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 31,606 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 486% compared to the typical volume of 5,389 put options.

In other news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $717.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

