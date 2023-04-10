Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 10,447 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.