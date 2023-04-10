Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 928.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 351,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 267,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.