Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.68.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
