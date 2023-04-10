iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 421,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 229,791 shares.The stock last traded at $57.58 and had previously closed at $57.69.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,396,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,434 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,364,000 after purchasing an additional 553,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

