iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stake Decreased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,919,086 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of FXI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,568,895. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

