iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.53

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 97311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after purchasing an additional 319,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,762,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.