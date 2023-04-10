iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.