iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,532. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

