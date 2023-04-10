iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $46.12. 179,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,455. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

