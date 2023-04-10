iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,832 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

