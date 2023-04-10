iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 342,028 shares.The stock last traded at $40.16 and had previously closed at $40.60.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of developed market, non-US government issued debts with minimum maturities of one year. IGOV was launched on Jan 21, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.