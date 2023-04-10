iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.33

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 1922240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $543.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

