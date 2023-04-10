iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Reduced by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 271,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

