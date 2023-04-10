iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 6th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.06. 605,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,534. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

