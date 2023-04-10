iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,150. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $251.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

