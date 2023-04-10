iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 184,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 213,489 shares.The stock last traded at $233.32 and had previously closed at $234.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after acquiring an additional 114,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

