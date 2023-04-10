iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.92. 10,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,856. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

