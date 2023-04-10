iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.44. 47,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,599. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

