iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.64. 4,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.55. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $300.47.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

