iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.62

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.62 and last traded at $224.52, with a volume of 352608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.12.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $774.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,392.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

