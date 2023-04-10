iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Lessened by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,650 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT remained flat at $23.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365,617 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

