Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.95. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.41 and a 12-month high of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 65,539 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$774,670.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,680.34. 53.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

