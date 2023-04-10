Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.95. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.41 and a 12-month high of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.