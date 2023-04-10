IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.32

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 855209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

