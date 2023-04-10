Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.80. 26,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Recommended Stories

