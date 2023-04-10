JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $946.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

