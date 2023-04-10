JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

AMJ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

