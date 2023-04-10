JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $28.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after buying an additional 599,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

