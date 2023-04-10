JTC (LON:JTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 860 ($10.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.93) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 711.50 ($8.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 563 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 860 ($10.68). The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14,230.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 710.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 731.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

